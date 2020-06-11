Protesters gather outside of Sen. Rand Paul’s office

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WEHT)- Protesters packed downtown Bowling Green to stage demonstrations outside of the offices of Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.)

The protests were sparked by the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and the protesters chanted their disapproval over Sen. Paul’s decision to vote against anti-lynching legislation that he said was too vague.

(This story was originally published on June 10, 2020)

