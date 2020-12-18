Sen. McConnell encourages Kentuckians, Americans to get COVID-19 vaccine

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks after meeting with Senate Republicans, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell issued a statement Thursday urging Kentuckians and Americans to get vaccinated once it becomes available to the general public.

“The only way to beat this pandemic is for us to follow the advice of our nation’s health care professionals: get vaccinated and continue to follow CDC guidelines,” the statement read.

In his statement, McConnell said he will get vaccinated within the coming days.

“As a polio survivor, I know both the fear of a disease and the extraordinary promise of hope that vaccines bring. I truly hope all Kentuckians and Americans will heed this advice and accept this safe and effective vaccine,” the statement continued.

McConnell ended his statement by encouraging U.S. citizens to social distance, wear masks and wash hands frequently.

(This story was originally published on December 17, 2020)

