Sen. Mitch McConnell announces horse racing bill

LEXINGTON, Ky (WEHT) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, announced Monday that he plans to introduce legislation to help set national standards to promote fairness, increase safety, and help preserve Thoroughbred racing. The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, will be introduced in September following the state-work-period. U.S. Congressman Andy Barr will introduce the companion legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Also announced Monday was the launch of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, which will be an independent, non-governmental regulatory body responsible for improving current regulations. This authority will also address medication use, track conditions and other safety standards to protect equine athletes.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 31, 2020)