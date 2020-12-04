Sens. Mitch McConnell, Paul and 36 Senate Republicans file brief on Danville Christian Academy lawsuit

FILE – In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to supporters in Lawrenceburg, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WEHT) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and 36 other Republican Senators announced Friday they are submitting an amicus brief to the Supreme Court in support of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s religious liberty lawsuit, Danville Christian Academy v. Beshear.

In the brief, the senators explain the Constitution cannot permit the selective and overzealous targeting of religious institutions by local officials who seek to impose stricter restrictions in the name of public health than the restrictions enforced against similar but non-religious establishments, according to the senators.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered K-12 schools including religious schools. The lawsuit challenging Beshear’s ruling involves nine schools, including Heritage Christian School in Owensboro. A federal court recently halted Beshear’s suspension on in-person classes at private religious schools within the state.

“Everyone understands this has been a challenging time for local leaders, but pandemics don’t erase our First Amendment rights,” McConnell said in a release. “Courts have repeatedly had to defend Americans of faith from overzealous officials who have tried to treat religious institutions in a uniquely disfavored way relative to other parts of society. Enough is enough.”

