Several pro-LGBTQ bills prefiled in Kentucky for upcoming legislative session

Kentucky
FRANKFORT (WEHT) – The 2021 Kentucky General Assembly will have a whole host of pro-LGBTQ bills to sort through this session, including the first statewide fairness law, co-introduced in the state house by a Republican.

The fairness law would add sexual orientation and gender identity to discrimination protections in employment, housing, and public accommodations. Twenty cities have local “Fairness ordinances” covering nearly one-third of the state’s population.

Only one local city has such a law. Henderson passed its fairness ordinance in 2019. The session begins Jan. 5.

