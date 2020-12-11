Several pro-LGBTQ bills prefiled in Kentucky for upcoming legislative session

FRANKFORT (WEHT) – The 2021 Kentucky General Assembly will have a whole host of pro-LGBTQ bills to sort through this session, including the first statewide fairness law, co-introduced in the state house by a Republican.

The fairness law would add sexual orientation and gender identity to discrimination protections in employment, housing, and public accommodations. Twenty cities have local “Fairness ordinances” covering nearly one-third of the state’s population.

Only one local city has such a law. Henderson passed its fairness ordinance in 2019. The session begins Jan. 5.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 11, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS