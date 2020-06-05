Some Louisville police stage protest, walking out on mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Some Louisville police officers have staged their own protest.

They walked out on the mayor to express their frustration amid demonstrations in the Kentucky city over police interactions with African Americans.

Video showed dozens of officers quietly filing out as Mayor Greg Fischer arrived at a roll call Wednesday.

Ryan Nichols is the local Fraternal Order of Police president. He says the walkout was an unplanned response to Fischer’s appearance. He says they feel unsupported by Fischer’s administration.

Fischer responded with a statement recognizing officers for working long hours while “suffering insults and assaults” in dealing with protests.