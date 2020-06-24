Texas man arrested after woman’s body found in Kentucky Lake

PARIS, Tn. (WEHT) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has charged a man in the death of a woman whose body was found floating in a container.

The TBI said a woman’s body was in a plastic container floating in Kentucky Lake just north of the Tennessee state line, Saturday night.

An autopsy ruled the woman’s cause of death as homicide.

During the course of the investigation, TBI agents said information led them to Jeffery Rogers , of Arlington, Texas, used a boat rented in Paris, Tennessee to dispose of the body in Kentucky Lake.

Rogers has been charged on one count of Abuse of a Corpse and one count of Tampering with Evidence. He was arrested on those charges by Texas Rangers in Fort Worth, Texas.

His bond is set at $1,000,000 and he awaits extradition to Tennessee.

(This story was originally published on June 24, 2020)