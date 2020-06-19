Thousands travel to KY capital to seek unemployment assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky is facing an unemployment crisis.

The wait time to file for unemployment is an average of 8 hours long.

Thousands have flocked to the state’s capital from all over the state to seek assistance.

Long lines formed in Frankfort, as people met with state unemployment staff, who set up a makeshift office to help process claims.

Democratic Governor Andy Beshear is now facing some criticism from Republican leaders due to how many Kentuckians have been left in limbo.

(This story was originally published on June 19, 2020)

