Two Kentucky elementary schools classified as ‘bright spots’

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Two Kentucky schools have been highlighted by a statewide education organization as performing well. South Heights Elementary School in Henderson County and Pride Elementary School in Hopkins County were recognized as “bright spots” by the Prichard Committee.

The Lexington-based organization, using data from the Kentucky Department of Education, the U.S. Census Bureau and other sources, found that the two schools had performed better than expected from 2011 to 2018, particularly in the area of third-grade math.

The report also includes numerous other schools from across the state. The full report can be read here.

(This story was originally published on November 24, 2020)