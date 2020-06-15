UK to offer “adulting” course

Kentucky News

(WEHT)- The University of Kentucky will offer a special “adulting” course geared towards teenagers getting ready for adult life.

The class will look at topics like cooking, financial management, and roommate etiquette. The course runs for eight weeks.

