UK to offer “adulting” course

(WEHT)- The University of Kentucky will offer a special “adulting” course geared towards teenagers getting ready for adult life.

The class will look at topics like cooking, financial management, and roommate etiquette. The course runs for eight weeks.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 15, 2020)

LATEST NEWS: