University of Kentucky will remove controversial mural

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) – The University of Kentucky will remove a controversial mural at the school according to UK President Eli Capiluto.

The 1930s fresco mural by Ann Rice O’Hanlon shows the history of Lexington in a series of scenes, including black men and women planting tobacco and a native american man holding a tomahawk.

The mural has been the object of ,multiple protests, including a student led hunger strike last year.

Capilouto says the mural “carries with it tremendous symbolic weight.”

The university did not say where the mural will go after it’s taken down.

(This story was originally published on June 8, 2020)

