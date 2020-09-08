Veteran Kentucky lawmaker hospitalized with COVID-19

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky state Sen. Gerald Neal is hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey said Tuesday that Neal checked himself into the hospital as a precautionary measure. He says Neal is upbeat and his prognosis is good. Neal is a Louisville Democrat who has served in the Senate for 30-plus years.

Neal is the second Kentucky lawmaker in the past week to contract the coronavirus. Democratic state Rep. Attica Scott of Louisville announced Sunday that she tested positive for the virus and that she’ll quarantine for 14 days.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 8, 2020)

