New guidance on opening Kentucky schools

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) An emergency regulation was filed Monday, addressing K-12 reporting requirements. Effective September 28, parents and guardians are required to report to the child’s school within 24 hours if their child tests positive for COVID-19.

Also under the regulation, schools will report the coronavirus data every day school is in session. The data will be used to publish an online dashboard. This dashboard should be available no later than September 28, on the kycovid19.ky.gov website. K-12 public health reports will also be available on the website.

In addition to reporting protocols, an updated guidance for schools has been provided. This guidance is in effect only if the state’s positivity rate is less than 6%. A color-coded map will be available to give districts corresponding guidance. This map will be updated every Thursday.

Andy Beshear has stated he will not be giving any more recommendations past September 28. The data from the online dashboard should be used to make a week-by-week decision in school districts based on prevalence and what public health experts believe is the right course of action.

In addition, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association is collaborating with KDPH and has published and continues to update its guidance on COVID-19.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 14, 2020)

LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS: