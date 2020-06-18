Gov. Beshear will ask general assembly to recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) In his daily update Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear signed a proclamation honoring June 19, as ‘Juneteenth.’ Beshear also said he will ask the general assembly to recognize it as a state holiday.

Juneteenth commemorates the official end of slavery in the United States on that same date in 1865, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

(This story was originally published on June 18, 2020)