Beshear announces new law enforcement training, healthcare strategies to promote equality

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) Governor Beshear provided an update on Monday, discussing inequalities and racism as well as providing an update on COVID-19.

Governor Beshear announced new steps being take to promote equality in the state, with changes being made in healthcare, education and law enforcement training. He began discussing inequality within healthcare, saying African Americans have died at twice the rate that they make up in the population due to COVID-19. Beshear announced an effort today to assist everyone in African American communities to have health insurance coverage.

Next, Beshear also addressed inequalities in law enforcement and training. Secretary J. Michael Brown announced the Department of Criminal Justice Training department is developing a new course that will be rolled out in law enforcement training to help educate law enforcement officers in issues of inequality and bias.

Governor Beshear also discussed inequality in education. The state has proposed immediate changes: adding a student representative to the education board, implementing statewide implicit biased training for all faculty and staff, and adding strategies to recruit more persons of color as teachers.

Governor Beshear said he will provide an update on the David McAtee investigation on Tuesday.

Additionally, Governor Beshear provided an update on COVID-19, announcing two new deaths since Saturday. He urged that residents continue to get tested on a semi-regular basis and do not get testing fatigue. The weekly positivity rate in the state is about 2.9 percent, which Governor Beshear said is good after being at 9.2 percent about a month ago.

(This story was originally published on June 8, 2020)

