OWENSBORO (WEHT) – Wendell Foster, an organization which assists people with disabilities, is asking for donations for Giving Tuesday.

A video highlighting Wendell Foster’s impact is below.

Donations can be made here.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 30, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS