Wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr passes away suddenly at age 39

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — News outlets report the wife of a U.S. Congressman from Kentucky died unexpectedly in the family’s home Tuesday night at the age of 39.
U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s office said in a statement his wife, Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr, passed away in Lexington.
The congressman may release a more detailed statement at a later date. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement he and his wife are “stunned and heartbroken” by the news.
Condolences for her passing flowed in through the night from other Kentucky politicians, including Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Sen. Rand Paul.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on June 17, 2020)
LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS
- Western Kentuckians ask for unemployment insurance help
- Kentucky parks reopen to the public
- 1 fatally shot at Breonna Taylor protest park in Kentucky
- Kentucky to offer limited in-person unemployment services
- Booker leads McGrath but most Kentucky votes not yet counted