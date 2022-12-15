Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Please enter a search term.
by: Makaelah Gilles
Posted: Dec 15, 2022 / 02:49 PM CST
Updated: Dec 15, 2022 / 02:49 PM CST
If you’re looking for something extra special for your husband, consider a custom or personalized gift.
Casual and competitive runners alike appreciate gifts such as running gear, fitness equipment, activewear or devices.
For a lot of people, timing isn’t all that important: A gift is a gift, and the right gift can make all the difference, even if it’s a little late.