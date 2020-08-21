5-minute Yoga before bed for better sleep

A good night’s sleep isn’t only important for energy and focus, research has shown it can also support a strong immune system and help fight off infection, which is top of mind right now during this pandemic.
Health and fitness expert Stephanie Mansour says if you’re losing sleep in these uncertain times, there are five yoga poses before bed you can do to help you catch those zzzzzs.
- Reclining big toe pose. Hold for 30 seconds and switch sides
- Lizard pose
- Bound angle pose
- Pigeon pose
- Legs up the wall