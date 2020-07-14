A Healthy You: Effects of COVID-19 could last for months

A worker wearing a protective suit swabs a man’s throat for a coronavirus test at a community health clinic in Beijing, Sunday, June 28, 2020. China reported more than a dozen of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, all but a few of them from domestic transmission in Beijing, which has seen a recent spike in coronavirus infections. But authorities in the Chinese capital say a campaign to conduct tests on employees at hair and beauty salons across the city has found no positive cases so far, in a further sign that the recent outbreak has been largely brought under control. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

(WEHT) – Everyday we’re learning more about the coronavirus and its impact on our bodies.

Now we’re hearing from those who have been battling the virus and feeling the effects for months.

Melanie Montano was sick with COVID-19 for over 90 days. That’s more than three months of symptoms after she was diagnosed with coronavirus. And she’s not alone.

According to Johns Hopkins University, while those with more mild cases of coronavirus will feel better within one to two weeks, for more severe cases, it could take six weeks or more. For approximately one-percent of those infected, it can be fatal.

“I am asthmatic so that does render me higher risk. I am 32 years old so one would think I would have been able to kick the virus at this point three months later,” said Montano.

Experts say they’re learning that this lasting impact and other health problems are trademarks of the virus for some patients.

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Celine Gounder says the problem with coronavirus is even once the virus is gone, the virus can lead to additional problems such as pneumonia, bacterial pneumonia, strep, staph and so on as a consequence of the damage done to their lungs.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 14, 2020)