A Healthy You: Grilling safety

Many people are still enjoying the sunshine by spending time at the grill.

But the CDC says there are some things to remember when grilling to prevent food poisoning, which usually peaks in the summer months.

They recommend you chill your meats, poultry, and seafood to 40 degrees Fahrenheit until it’s time to grill.

Keep different kinds of raw foods separate and don’t cross-contaminate your utensils.

Wash your hands before and after handling raw meat.

And finally, use a food thermometer to make sure you achieve safe cooking temperatures for each type of food you are preparing.