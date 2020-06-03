A Healthy You: Gyms begin to reopen across the country

(WEHT) — With COVID-19 restrictions beginning to ease, gyms will start to reopen and business owners now must re imagine their fitness spaces to ensure the health of their clients.

In Oklahoma for example, gyms were allowed to reopen on May 1 with social distancing and sanitation protocols in place.

Some gym owners saying they’re adding restrictions like wearing masks, mandatory wiping down of equipment, and keeping the gym at 25% capacity. They are also upping cleaning protocols with more frequent and thorough sanitation.

Some are also reducing the size of classes. Equinox, a national gym chain, told its members they will need to book visits, complete a self health check via the gym’s app and have their temperatures checked using touchless thermometers upon arrival.

Infectious disease specialist, Dr. Simone Wildes, says that people who live in areas where COVID-19 still has a major presence and are at high risks of developing severe symptoms should be cautious when returning to the gym.

According to Wildes, gyms have a lot of high touch surfaces, people are breathing heavily and forcefully exhaling, and it’s harder to maintain six feet of distance, all of which increases the risk of contracting the virus.

If it’s allowed and you are ready to head to the gym practice safe social distancing, clean equipment before and after, and wear a cloth face covering.

Don’t forget to read your gym’s COVID-19 guidelines and make sure they are taking the right precautions.