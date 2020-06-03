A Healthy You: Home school learning gap for poorest students

(WEHT) – Healthy bodies, healthy minds. It’s a saying that rings true in a classroom where all students have access to supplies, technology, and their teacher.

At home, it’s a different story for some.

A new survey of 1,500 parents who chose to answer via Facebook Messenger shows major gaps in remote learning based on family income. The report by the advocacy group Parents Together found that parents with incomes of less than $25,000 are ten times more likely to say their kids are doing little or no remote learning. Those students are also three times more likely not to have consistent access to a device, and five times more likely to go to a school not offering distance learning materials or activities at all.

In addition to low-income students struggling, one other group is having a hard time as well.

Nearly 40% of parents whose kids should be receiving individualized support or are entitled to other special education services say they are not receiving any support at all.

While the study isn’t scientific, the group says more resources are needed to prevent low-income students and students with learning challenges from falling further behind.

For those struggling with homeschooling, the group says one of the best ways to teach your children is by telling them about the lesson then immediately showing them how to do the work.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 3, 2020)