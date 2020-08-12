A Healthy You: How to get kids to wear masks

(WEHT) – Whether it’s getting them on, or keeping them on, kids and face coverings aren’t an easy mix.

Therapist Jody Baumstein with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Strong-4-Life says there are five ways that can help.

First, have a simple and age-appropriate conversation with your child. Baumstein says, “just being really honest with them and encouraging them to do it by talking to them about the benefits rather than persuading them or forcing them.”

Second, make them part of the process and allow them to choose their mask or decorate it. Third, let them practice wearing and putting on a face covering



Fourth, give gentle reminders and not just verbally. Let them see you wearing a mask, which helps them to realize this is something you take seriously and you’re really consistent with it.

Finally: know your child. Ask open ended questions to understand why they might have trouble wearing a mask. Just validate their concern let them know you understand and then work with them on problem solving around it.

