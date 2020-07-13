A Healthy You: Many COVID-19 patients have no symptoms

(WEHT) – COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly through close contact from person-to-person, and the CDC says some people without symptoms may be able to spread the virus.

A recent report in the CDC’s emerging Infectious Diseases Journal shows as many as half of the residents infected with coronavirus in long term care facilities in Pasadena, California had no symptoms.

A quarter of the infected staff were also asymptomatic.

The team looked at nine long term care facilities in the city and determined the asymptomatic infection rate among staff was on average about one out of every four and one in two among residents.

They found female nursing home residents had higher rates of asymptomatic infection than male residents.

They say because the potential for asymptomatic transmission is concerning infection control efforts in long term are facilities should include both mass testing and symptom screening.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 11, 2020)