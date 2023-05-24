In the past, concussion protocol for kids included rest in quiet dark rooms and staying home from school until they felt better, but evidence shows that encouraging an earlier return to school may be more beneficial.

A study from Jama Pediatrics found that an early return to school, or missing less than three days, was linked to improved symptoms. Especially for those who initially felt worse due to a concussion. These benefits were found for children ages 8-18, and a longer stay at home was linked to delayed recovery.

Researchers suggest that a quick return to school can allow a child to maintain a normal sleep schedule and resume light to moderate activity earlier, all which can help recovery. It can also decrease stress surrounding missed school work.

Be sure to talk to your pediatrician about what treatment is recommended for your child, as treatment may differ by injury.