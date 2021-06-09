A simple solution to prevent health problems associated with hearing loss

The World Health Organization predicts that by 2050 nearly 2.5 billion people will have some degree of hearing loss.

Hearing loss doesn’t just affect the way people communicate and understand the world around them, it can also lead to social isolation, depression, increased mental demand and increased risk of falls.

More still, researchers from Johns Hopkins found that hearing loss is associated with decreased physical activity and stamina in older adults which can affect overall health.

In fact, they saw that those with hearing loss have the stamina of someone roughly five to seven years their senior.

One simple solution? Get moving and keep moving!

Promoting regular healthy and safe physical activity in people with hearing loss may help delay or prevent the poor health outcomes associated with a more sedentary life. And that’s true even for people without hearing loss.