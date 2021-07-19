Access to care plays part in survival rates

A recent study shows people with colon cancer who were treated through the U.S. Military Health System had better survival rates compared to the general population.

The main reason was access.

The Military Health System provides universal healthcare free of charge, or with very little out of pocket costs, to its members and their families.

This allowed for earlier screening, access to treatment, and follow up care. The study also showed a decrease in racial survival gaps, with black patients in the Military Health System having longer survival rates compared to black patients in the general population.

This study joins a number of others that show access to healthcare without the barriers of insurance, or lack thereof, results in better health outcomes in a number of illnesses.