Adding to your step count could add years to your life

One step, two-step in your sneakers or in your slippers. A new study being presented at the American Heart Association Conference says all steps count in the quest for good health.

Part of the Women’s Health Study at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the National Institutes of Health, it looked at more than 16,000 women over 60. It showed increased daily step counts correlate with longer life spans. But those steps didn’t need to be part of long, planned-out walks.

And an important part of this study demystifying that 10,000 step number that appears in many wearables. According to Dr. I-Min Lee, the women studied showed no additional benefits beyond 7,500 steps.

Dr. Lee stresses the importance of more frequent movement. You can add to your step count by doing things like parking farther away and taking the stairs instead of the elevator.

Dr. Lee says it’s great to intentionally go out and walk for exercise, but just collecting your steps doing incidental things throughout the day also benefits your health.