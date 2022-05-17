Peer pressure is common among adolescents, sometimes causing habitual substance abuse.

Researchers at the University of Michigan School of Nursing studied a group of more than 5,300 individuals and followed them from ages 18 to 50 to assess their substance abuse habits. The findings may make you think twice about those innocent youthful habits.

They found that those with severe substance use disorder as adolescents often developed symptoms of substance abuse as adults. They also found that adults using opioids, sedatives, and tranquilizers often had symptoms of substance abuse as adolescents.

If you are struggling with substance abuse, please speak with your doctor about ways they can help.