Weightlifting is the best way to maintain muscle mass and even increase it.

But as men age, a hormone called testosterone decreases it, resulting in 3-5% of muscle loss.

So, according to Harvard Men’s Health Watch, here are some ways to aging men can approach weightlifting:

– Older men should do fewer repetitions with heavier weights. An example would be eight reps for each exercise in three sets total

– Lift at 7 second tempos: three seconds to lift the weight, one second pause, and three seconds to lower the weight

– Ideally, weight training should be done twice weekly and allow 48 hours between each session for muscle recovery

Although loss of muscle mass may be inevitable, ways to reverse it still exist.