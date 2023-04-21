If you have been feeling depressed, unmotivated, or tired, you are not alone.

More and more people are being diagnosed with depression these days.

Study shows some types of air pollution may be linked to developing depression later in life.

Researchers looked at over 1 million older adults that were diagnosed with depression.

They found that being exposed to air pollution for a long time was linked to an increased risk of depression.

And the lower stress days of retirement don’t prevent the risk.

In fact, researchers think that older adults are more vulnerable to these pollutants causing depression.

Keep an eye on air quality and try to avoid areas with high air pollution for long periods of time.