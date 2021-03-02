Air pollution may increase hospitalizations

There’s usually at least some air pollution around us most of the time. But researchers are making some concerning discoveries about exposure to air pollutants over a long period of time. Even at low levels thought safe by the environmental protection agency.

Researchers from the Harvard Chan School of Public Health looked at millions of elderly Americans over 16 years and saw increased rates of hospitalizations for certain cardiovascular or respiratory diseases. Small pollutant particles categorized as PM2.5 particularly were associated with increased hospital rates for heart attack, stroke, pneumonia, and an abnormal heart rhythm known as atrial fibrillation.

Researchers also saw some similar associations from other air pollutants like nitrogen dioxide and ozone.

It’s too soon to say if and how this could affect air quality regulations since there were other variables that may be at play that the study could not account for but for now there’s more reason to consider the quality of the air you breathe.

(This story was originally published on March 2, 2021)