Answering expectant mothers questions about the COVID vaccine

Dr. Whitney Mascorro with Hendrick Health says there’s no need for expecting moms to worry about getting a COVID vaccine.

“Honestly, to the medical community this vaccine is nothing short of a medical miracle.”

She says because COVID vaccines are MRNA vaccines they’re safe. That’s because they do not contain any virus particles. She says it’s like getting a shot to prevent pertussis or the flu.

“The only vaccines we don’t give pregnant women are live attenuated viruses like the MMR or the chicken pox vaccine which has just a little live part of the virus in there, but other than that we’ve been giving pregnant women vaccines for decades.”

Dr.Mascorro also debunked a myth about vaccines and fertility. “There are some concerns, unfounded concerns, about the COVID-19 vaccine and infertility there are no clinical reasons to support those concerns.”

Though findings are limited, an ongoing study following 2,000 out of 30,000 moms-to-be that did receive the vaccine is yielding positive results so far.

“There have been no signals to suggest there is any increased risk to the mother, the developing fetus and the neonate greater than in the background population.”

Dr. Mascorro recommends getting the vaccine, because doing so protects mother and baby. She adds that breastfeeding after getting the vaccine could also pass along antibodies crucial for keeping a baby healthy.

“The best ways to prevent a newborn from getting COVID-19 is for the mom not to get it and give it to the baby, and furthermore, for the babies to get the antibodies to prevent themselves.”

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends pregnant and nursing women get the vaccine. The CDC says no reports of miscarriages, stillbirths or preterm births have been linked to the vaccines in women who were pregnant.