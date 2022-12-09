Antibiotics only treat bacterial infections and can save lives when used correctly.

But they do not treat viruses such as the common cold, flu or COVID-19, which are more common than bacterial infections.

The CDC warns that using antibiotics incorrectly can create anti-microbial resistance. This means a germ has developed the ability to defeat the drug designed to kill it.

To prevent this, only take antibiotics if you need them and exactly as prescribed, finishing the entire dose.

If you experience side effects like severe diarrhea, are pregnant or have a history of allergies to specific antibiotics, talk to your doctor to see what’s best for you.

Protect yourself from bacterial infections by preparing food safely – especially meat and lettuce – washing your hands with soap and water or using hand sanitizer, and staying up to date on your vaccines.

These small steps can make a big difference in the fight against anti-microbial resistance and keep you and your loved ones healthier this holiday season.