Athletes, families debating playing, health risks

(WEHT)- College athletes across the country continue to weigh playing this year with the health risks associated with COVID-19 as the NCAA’s top doctor says “it’s a very narrow path to get fall sports right.”

The CDC still says there are ways to play safely, including having people stay home when they’re sick, washing hands frequently before, during, and after games, maintaining social distancing, bringing your own equipment.

The CDC also issued recommendations for the lowest and highest risk activities for student athletes. The risk is reportedly lower when players practice skills at home or with some teammates but the risk increases when athletes compete with other teams or travel to large competitions.

However, Dr. Leana Wen says people need to ask themselves the same questions when they consider student athletics as they do when they consider sending kids to schools.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 12, 2020)

