From dolls to Legos, toddlers across America love playing with toys. But some kids interact differently, especially autistic children

Autism is a brain condition marked by social and sensory processing issues that can have a devastating impact on communication. For many autistic children making eye contact is hard. But despite this they may read other social cues just fine.

Researchers from Indiana and Ohio recorded toddlers with and without autism playing with their parents to test for difficulties picking up social cues. They noticed autistic children looked at the toy their parents played with as often as other kids.

Both groups relied more on looking at their parents’ hands to figure out what toy to look at. Making eye contact was not as important.

If autistic kids read social cues from hand gestures, they may understand more than previously thought, even if they’re not getting the cues from eye contact.

If you’re struggling to communicate with your autistic child, ask your pediatrician to focus on touch and hand gestures instead of eye contact — that might help.