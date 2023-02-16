Where you live might impact the type of autism programs and care you’re able to get for your child, if they need it.

Researchers at Stanford University mapped out the locations of clinics, specialists, and other resources.

They found clear disparities in access to these resources.

Autistic children from many minority groups had access to fewer autism resources compared to white autistic children in the United States.

Areas where more than half of the autistic children were Black and Hispanic had significantly fewer resources.

In places where most autistic children were white the resources were more abundant.

Such disparities show the need to increase resources and close gaps