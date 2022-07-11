Temperatures are coming in hot and some jobs may increase your risk of heat stress or heat related illness

People who work outdoors or in hot environments, such as landscapers or food services workers, should take extra precautions.

Hot temperatures can also create potential hazards for workers, as glasses can fog and hands can get sweaty.

The CDC is gives these tips to keep workers safe:

– Employers should monitor workers, and give them adequate breaks to cool down.

– Hydration is very important in the heat, so making water more readily available could be beneficial.

– Employers should consider providing heat stress training, as better knowledge about heat illnesses can help keep everyone safe.

And be sure to check out the CDC’s website for more up-to-date information on beating the heat.