What kind of health insurance you have in the U.S. often determines not only how early people are diagnosed with cancer, but also how likely they are to survive.

Researchers from the American Cancer Society found that patients without private health insurance were not only 1.5 times more likely to be diagnosed with late-stage cancer but also had worse short-term and long-term survival rates.

The research noted patients with private insurance diagnosed with a later stage form of cancer were more likely to survive compared to patients without insurance diagnosed at earlier stages.

The outcomes shining a light on the socioeconomic healthcare inequalities Americans face.