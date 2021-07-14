Benefits of recess on children’s quality of life

Recess isn’t just a break in the school day, it’s a chance for kids to improve their quality of life.

The CDC says when young people get more physical activity, teachers see improved classroom behaviors and better attendance.

Schools are in a unique position to help young people attain the recommended 60 minutes of daily physical activity.

A comprehensive program can increase physical activity opportunities before, during, and after school.

Science shows students who are active experience improved attention, better moods and memory, lower risks of depression, and better grades.

For the teachers, it’s also easier to keep their pupils on task and engaged with fewer absences.

Parents who homeschool their children can add their own safe “recess” and have them take advantage of these health benefits.