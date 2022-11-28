Bird flu is a viral infection that usually affects birds and poultry, but researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say it can cross species.

Dr. James Kile, a public health veterinarian, works with the CDC to fight the spread of bird flu and says there are ways you can help.

The CDC says it’s important to not let pets eat sick or dead birds as this could cause them to become infected with bird flu.

They add if your pet does get sick, you should wear personal protective gear around them.

And you should monitor your own health and call your state or local health department if you develop any symptoms such as a sore throat, cough, difficulty breathing or body aches within 10 days of exposure.