Pre-eclampsia is a condition that can cause high blood pressure and the presence of proteins in the urine of pregnant women.

High blood pressure can be dangerous and may cause a woman to go into early labor and require a c-section.

A new study by Ohio State University found that taking a daily blood pressure medication may decrease the need for c-section in many pregnant women with pre-eclampsia.

Nifedipine is a medication that causes heart muscles and arteries to relax, which in turn reduces blood pressure.

The study showed that the need for c-section reduced by 14% in women who took nifedipine daily.

The study also showed that 20% fewer pregnant women required treatment for blood pressure spikes while taking nifedipine.

Always talk to your own doctor prior to starting any new medication.