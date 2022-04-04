Researchers from the University of Minnesota found boosters provide greater protection from COVID-19, than just a 2-dose regimen.

They analyzed statewide data from 11 of the largest health systems in Minnesota, which included about 4.5 million patients. The final numbers were staggeringly in favor of booster vaccines.

In preventing infections, vaccine effectiveness was 88% for Pfizer and 91% for Moderna for people who had received their booster. For those who had only received their first two shots 26 weeks earlier, vaccine effectiveness was 45% Pfizer and 65% Moderna, significantly lower

And when it comes to preventing hospitalizations, vaccine effectiveness was 88% for Pfizer and 86% for Moderna for people who had received their booster. For those who had only received their first two shots, vaccine effectiveness was 67% Pfizer and 73% Moderna

Researchers say boosters were even more beneficial for the elderly and those with co-existing health problems.