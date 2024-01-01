Asian Americans are viewed as a single race in medical research, but that broad term covers a range of groups, with varying cultures, diets, and economic situations.

7% of the U.S. population identifies as Asian American, and that includes people of Chinese, Asian Indian, Filipino, Korean and Japanese descent, among others.

Diabetes is the leading cause of death and disease in Asian Americans. But 15% of Chinese Americans have diabetes, compared to 32% of Filipino Americans.



Strokes are more common in Asian Americans than white people in the U.S., but Filipino Americans and Japanese Americans have particularly high risk of stroke compared to white people in the U.S.

Studies have shown that the more an Asian immigrant adapts to U.S. diet and social habits, the higher their risk of heart disease.

The diversity of Asian American cultures means doctors shouldn‘t treat the group like a monolith.

Talk to your doctor about specific risk factors that might affect you and your family.