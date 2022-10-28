Researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital found that Australian babies born before 33 weeks gestation and who drank a high amount of maternal milk early on in life seemed to have greater academic achievement by age 7 in reading, math, and spelling.

Children who consumed more breast milk also had higher IQ scores and not as many ADHD symptoms compared to other children.

Further studies are still needed to better research this pattern.

It is certainly important to feed both preterm and full-term babies milk as their primary diet in infancy. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends maternal milk over formula if possible.

Continue to seek advice from medical professionals when it comes to what to feed your newborn infant.