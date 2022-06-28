Flex, relax; flex, relax. Up, down; up, down. Each repetition helps grow those muscles and build strength. Now new evidence shows lifting weights also adds years to your life.

A new study from Tohoku University School of Medicine in Japan looked at studies from 2012 to 2020, most from the U.S.. Researchers found strength training was associated with 10 to 17 percent lower risk of heart disease, cancer, and all-cause death. The most benefit was seen with 30 to 60 minutes of strength exercises per week. That means all you need is about two good workouts per week to see benefits!

What’s more, combining muscle with cardio exercises lowered risk of all-cause death by 40 percent. If you’re new to strength exercises, here are some ideas to help you: