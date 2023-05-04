Millions of new nerve connections are made, formed, and modified in the brain during a baby’s first few years of life.

While biology and genetics help affect this process of brain development so does infant’s environment and experiences.

Back and forth interaction is especially good for a child’s brain development according to Harvard experts. They call this responsive caregiving.

To make play the most effective as can be try to put your phone away and be fully present with your child.

Engage in a back and forth, meaning let your baby or infant respond to what you’re saying even if it’s just a babble.

For 6 to 9 months old children peekaboo is a great form of play, because it challenges them to remember who is hiding and even helps them practice self control.

With toddlers, between 12 to 18 months, try imaginative games with dolls, play with blocks, or take them on a field trip.

Older toddlers can engage in more elaborate games like matching, sorting and counting.

Play can be a great way to bond and important for your child’s development.