When people think of blood tests, they may imagine checking cholesterol, blood sugar, or even to see if they’re pregnant.

But researchers recently found a link between something in your blood and depression, which affects 16 million Americans every year.

Researchers from Signant Health and Univeristy of Illinois College of Medicine looked at people with major depressive disorder- and an enzyme in the blood called adenylyl cyclase.

They found people diagnosed with depression had less of it in their blood than those without depression.

But after taking medication for depression, those whose symptoms got better had higher levels of the enzyme than when they started.

This research is a promising early step in one day predicting the right medication for someone with depression.

Talk to your doctor or mental health professional if you have symptoms like feeling sad or anxious often, not wanting to do activities that used to be fun, trouble sleeping or concentrating, or feeling guilty, worthless or helpless.