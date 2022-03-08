Getting diagnosed with cancer is devastating enough.

And the pandemic has only made things harder for patients.

A new report from the American Association for Cancer Research found that COVID-19 caused huge delays in cancer care and research around the world.

Nearly 10 million cancer screenings were missed in the U.S. alone in the first 7 months of the pandemic.

And with screening appointments delayed,

Cancer patients are getting diagnosed later with more severe disease that is harder to treat.

Doctors have also had to change treatment plans, since some surgeries had to be canceled, and therapies like chemo and radiation had to be delayed by months in some countries.

If you have cancer, it’s more important than ever to work closely with your medical team and plan ahead.